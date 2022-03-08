Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain tonight (Tuesday, March 8).

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Clare; Cork, Kerry; Limerick; Waterford; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo until 3:00p.m today.

The national forecaster has this morning issued a weather warning for very strong and gusty south to southeast winds in Munster, Connacht and Donegal for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Status Yellow warning will be valid from 10:00pm today until midday on Wednesday (March 9).

Weather warning

Tonight will also see heavy falls of rain in Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; and Waterford.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for these counties comes into force at 11:00p.m today and will remain in place until 6:00p.m on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has said that some of the rain will fall as sleet or snow in places and has warned that there may be localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

Meanwhile, southerly winds are set to reach gale force 8 or 9 tonight and tomorrow on all Irish coastal waters.

The forecaster has said that weather conditions this week will remain rather unsettled.

Rain will clear today to leave squally showers and a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. Daytime temperatures will reach 7° to 10°.

Tonight will start dry but rain will spread eastwards across the country as winds strengthen. It will feel cold as temperatures fall back to between 0° to 3°.

Wednesday will be a wet and windy day, the rain will be heaviest in the southern part of the country. During the afternoon and evening, the winds will ease and brighter conditions will follow.