Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon, has ruled out compulsory crop growing as a response to the ongoing input-costs and food-security crisis.

But, he said, tillage farmers may be asked to to grow more crops in parts of the country where it is suitable to do so.

The minister was pressed in the Dáil last night (Tuesday, March 8) on what food-security measures will be taken by the DAFM in the wake of the invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

Deputies Colm Burke and Holly Cairns shared speaking time to question the minister on the ways farmers will be encouraged to use more land in 2022 for the production of cereal crops.

This topical issue was raised subsequent to a meeting between Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and farm organisations to discuss the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains of the war on Ukraine. The outcome of that meeting saw the establishment of a National Fodder and Food Security Committee, to be headed up by Teagasc.

Deputy Burke highlighted the drop in area used for cereal growing in Ireland over a decade: 272,000ha currently versus 314,500ha in 2012.

“What action does the department intend to take to encourage the farmers of this country to increase the acreage for cereal growing this year?” he asked.

Production and exports

– Ukraine produces 17% of the global supply of grain

– 42 million tonnes of grain were produced in the Ukraine in 2021

– Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of all exports in the global market

“We have a very short timeframe of just four weeks, in real terms. I know that there are challenges in the supply of seed and fertiliser. Earlier, I saw a letter to distributors from a major importer outlining that it cannot guarantee supply of fertiliser. This is a very worrying issue and is something that we need to face up to.”

Deputy Burke said this issue was not solely about the supply of grain for the farmers who have dairy and beef herds, it also relates to the supply of grain and wheat for food in this country.

Deputy Cairns said the DAFM’s policies and choice of markets have forced farmers into a small number of areas, which has “very much reduced the diversity of our produce and, ultimately, reduced our resilience”.

She said there needs to be a real policy shift that would see the scaling up of up local and indigenous nature-friendly food production.

“Increased production of cereals, pulses, fruit and vegetables would make Irish agriculture more environmentally friendly, would support Irish producers and, crucially, would improve our food security and sovereignty,” she said.

While “pivoting” quickly to tillage would be a challenge for the sector, “it needs to happen now if we are to have a grain harvest next year”.

But, she added, tillage farmers – who already face price volatility and unfair trading practices – will need support from the DAFM, and she asked Minister Heydon to outline that support.

No compulsory crop-growing

Responding, Minister Heydon said that the DAFM is expecting some proposals to support the agri-food sector from the European Commission in the coming days, following last week’s extraordinary AGRIFISH Council meeting.

He confirmed that a meeting is taking place today (Wednesday, March 10), at EU level, to discuss the food-security impact of the energy and input-price increases, and of the situation in Ukraine.

Ireland, he said will be an active participant in that.

On the home front, he said a rapid response team has been developed within the DAFM to actively monitor the impact on agri-food supply chains and inflationary pressures arising from the developing situation in Ukraine.

“Officials from the rapid response team have already begun engaging with all parts of the feed and fertiliser industry, and we will be meeting them at ministerial level also in the coming days,” he said.

Referring to the National Fodder and Food Security Committee that had been announced earlier that evening, he said, one of the responses of that committee to the the current situation is the possibility of asking farmers, particularly tillage farmers, to grow more crops, in parts of the country where that is suitable.

“That measure will not be compulsory,” he said.

“Obviously, different parts of the country have different strengths in respect of their agricultural activity. Some areas have better ability to grow tillage crops, others grass and others again forage crops, which could be used by out-wintering cattle in order to remove some of the pressure in the context of demand for silage next winter.

He said that, fortunately, the success of higher-yielding winter-sown crops is estimated to be greater for the coming harvest due to favourable autumn-planting conditions.

“We are also very aware of the compressed timeline we have in the six- to eight-week window for spring crop establishment.

He said before decisions are made on specific response measures it is important that they engage with all stakeholders to determine the availability of the inputs required, such as those relating to seed and fertiliser, farm equipment and grain-handling capacity.

The first meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee will convene on Friday, March 11.