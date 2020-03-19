This week’s FarmLand: Kilcullen Mart, carbon taxes and how to calibrate a seed drill

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns today, Thursday, March 19, with the next episode of the 2020 season.

It’s a testing time for everyone at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak, so to take your mind off it, we’ve a great line-up of stories ready to go.

In this week’s episode, AgriLand caught up with Jimmy Walsh – who is the mart manager of Kilcullen Mart – to chat about his time there and the changes that he has seen down through the years.

Walsh also spoke about Leinster Marts being in business for 50 years and how Kilcullen Mart holds the oldest account number in the local AIB in Co. Carlow – since it was opened 62 years ago in 1958.

Meanwhile, AgriLand’s tillage specialist Siobhán Walsh examines how to calibrate a seed drill with Derek Delahunty from Lemken. He was setting up a new drill for M and J contracting in Co. Cork at the time of the visit.

Finally this week, Michael Moroney, CEO of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI), called into AgriLand to speak to Claire Mc Cormack about carbon taxes and why they are a cause for concern for agricultural contractors right across Ireland.

