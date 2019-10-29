Carbon tax hike ‘will force’ 5% rise in contractor charges

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has been urged to immediately facilitate a meeting with the Farm Contractors of Ireland (FCI) over carbon tax concerns by independent TD Mattie McGrath.

The TD called for the meeting for the contractor representative organisation to resolve its concerns around the decision to apply the €6/t carbon tax increase to the use of green agricultural diesel.

Noting the organisation’s concerns, the Tipperary TD said:

“The analysis provided by the FCI clearly demonstrates that the carbon tax on green diesel will add a minimum of €0.02/L to agricultural green diesel prices from May 2020.

This in turn will force the FCI to increase all contractor charges to Irish farmers for 2020 by 5% given that the contractors consume close to 350 million litres of green diesel annually valued at €262 million.

“As I understand it this works out at about 62% of the energy bill for the entire Irish agricultural sector,” deputy McGrath added.

Advertisement

“The FCI have also informed me that from its perspective there is a rebate inequality in the system that needs to be addressed.

They point to the fact that currently, farmers are allowed a carbon tax rebate on their purchases of agricultural diesel, as a write-off against their annual tax bills, but that this is not available to farm contractors.

The TD said that this is despite the fact that FCI members “employ close to 10,000 people operating machines on farms”.

“Minister Creed needs to meet with the FCI leadership as a matter of urgency in order to find some equitable pathway toward a resolution to this issue,” deputy McGrath concluded.