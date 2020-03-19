Brexit negotiator Barnier tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Brexit negotiator for the European Commission Michel Barnier has confirmed that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Taking to social media earlier today, Thursday, March 19, the chief negotiator said that he is “in good spirits”, adding that those with the virus will “get through this together”.

Through his Twitter account, Barnier said: “I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.

For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.

Earlier this week, the French head of Brexit negotiations for the European Commission reached out to Irish people, calling for unity in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all my Irish friends around the world,” Barnier said.

These are challenging times for all of us but, through unity and solidarity, we will overcome this crisis – together, le chéile.

“Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh,” he concluded.

Covid-19 impact on negotiations

The news follows a joint statement from the EU and UK negotiators last Thursday, March 12, on the Covid-19 situation:

“Given the latest Covid-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have jointly decided not to hold next week’s round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled.

“Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences.”