Consumers urged to ‘make extra effort’ to buy Irish food

Consumers around the country are being urged to “make an extra effort” to prioritise the purchase of Irish food products over the coming days and weeks.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Brian Stanley called for a ‘Buy Irish Food’ campaign “to support workers and protect Irish businesses”.

“It is important that every effort is made over the next few weeks to support Irish businesses and workers by prioritising the purchase of Irish food products,” the Laois-Offaly TD said.

During this health pandemic we need to retain as much wealth within our own domestic economy if we are to protect businesses and jobs against any potential decline in export trade down the line.

“We are therefore asking consumers to double their efforts to prioritise the purchase of Irish food products during their weekly shop,” Stanley urged, adding: “Behind every Irish product is a worker and a farmer whose families need our support.”

He called on consumers to pay close attention to the labelling on their food to determine its origin.

Stanley continued: “We are also asking producers and factories from this point on to design their labels to make it that much easier for consumers to identify Irish products in the shop.

Retailers should also play their part by using a green label on the shelf below the product or to have an ‘Irish Origin’ section in their shops.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our local economy and a ‘Buy Irish Food’ campaign would allow all of us to make a positive contribution to protect Irish jobs and Irish businesses,” Stanley concluded.