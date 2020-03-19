Carbery Group sets milk price for February
Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for February.
In a brief statement today, Thursday, March 19, the board of Carbery Group revealed its decision to maintain its current milk price for February supplies.
This will be replicated across the four co-ops of: Bandon; Barryroe; Lisavaird; and Drinagh.
Arrabawn and Aurivo
Yesterday, Arrabawn announced that it will hold its milk price for February milk supplies.
This means its suppliers will receive a base price of 31.71c/L including VAT for February milk – including a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.
Meanwhile, the board of Aurivo has also decided to hold its milk price.
This means a base price of 31.5c/L including VAT will be paid out to the western cooperative’s suppliers. A 1.5c/L unconditional early-calving bonus will also be paid by the co-op.
GDT dips for a fourth time
In other news, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has dropped in index for a fourth fall on the trot following its latest tender on Tuesday, March 17.
Tuesday’s auction – event 256 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.9%, according to the trading platform.
However, on the flip side, lactose (LAC) saw a rise of 4.9% in index on the day, with index rises also recorded for cheddar (Ched), rennet casein (RenCas) and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) – which saw increases of 2.6%, 1% and 1% respectively.
