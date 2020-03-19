Carbery Group sets milk price for February

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for February.

In a brief statement today, Thursday, March 19, the board of Carbery Group revealed its decision to maintain its current milk price for February supplies.

The February 2020 price will be 32.4c/L including VAT; it also includes a 0.5c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund, the group said.

This will be replicated across the four co-ops of: Bandon; Barryroe; Lisavaird; and Drinagh.

Arrabawn and Aurivo

Yesterday, Arrabawn announced that it will hold its milk price for February milk supplies.

This means its suppliers will receive a base price of 31.71c/L including VAT for February milk – including a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

Meanwhile, the board of Aurivo has also decided to hold its milk price.

This means a base price of 31.5c/L including VAT will be paid out to the western cooperative’s suppliers. A 1.5c/L unconditional early-calving bonus will also be paid by the co-op.

GDT dips for a fourth time

In other news, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has dropped in index for a fourth fall on the trot following its latest tender on Tuesday, March 17.

Tuesday’s auction – event 256 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.9%, according to the trading platform.

The event marked a bad day in the office for powders on offer – the most dramatic move on the day was for skim milk powder (SMP) which plummeted by 8.1%, while whole milk powder (WMP) dropped by 4.2%.

However, on the flip side, lactose (LAC) saw a rise of 4.9% in index on the day, with index rises also recorded for cheddar (Ched), rennet casein (RenCas) and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) – which saw increases of 2.6%, 1% and 1% respectively.