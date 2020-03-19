Covid-19: Progressive Genetics continuing services but ‘taking prudent approach’

Agricultural services firm Progressive Genetics has highlighted that its AI services will continue but with strict hygiene protocols in the face of Covid-19.

In a statement to customers yesterday, Wednesday, March 18, the company highlighted that its staff (personnel) have been issued with a standard operating procedure to “continue services with maximum protection”.

Highlighting that it will be taking a “prudent approach” while remaining committed to customers, Progressive Genetics said:

All of our staff have been issued with a standard operating procedure designed to protect staff, customers and the general public, as directed by the HSE [Health Service Executive].

The company noted that it has temporarily suspended its manual milk recording service until Monday, March 30, but highlighted that its electronic do it yourself (EDIY) milk recording service will continue.

Continuing, the firm’s statement added: “Our breeding advisers will continue to deal with customers either by pre-arranged visit [if required] adhering to strict hygiene protocols or remotely via phone [or other digital means].

“Our AI technicians will continue to visit farms, as will our delivery and our nitrogen servicing drivers.”

The company urged customers to contact them immediately if a member of the farm staff or household has a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19, asking such farmers to get in touch through any of three methods: through their local Progressive Genetics representative; through the call centre on: 1850-202050; or by emailing Emma Behan on: [email protected].

In accordance with HSE guidelines, if any of our staff develop any symptoms they will immediately self-isolate. The welfare of our staff and customers, and that of their families, is the top priority.

“In these unprecedented times we will continue to review and update all our customers, but if we can help you in any way please do not hesitate to contact your local Progressive Genetics representative,” the company concluded.