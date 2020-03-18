Aurivo and Arrabawn set their February milk prices

Arrabawn and Aurivo have become the latest processors to announce their milk prices for February supplies.

Revealing its hand this week, Arrabawn has announced that it will hold its milk price for February milk supplies.

This means its suppliers will receive a base price of 31.71c/L including VAT for February milk – including a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

Meanwhile, the board of Aurivo has also decided to hold its milk price.

This means a base price of 31.5c/L including VAT will be paid out to the western cooperative’s suppliers. A 1.5c/L unconditional early-calving bonus will also be paid by the co-op.

GDT dips for a fourth time

In other news, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has dropped in index for a fourth fall on the trot following its latest tender on Tuesday, March 17.

Tuesday’s auction – event 256 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 3.9%, according to the trading platform.

The event marked a bad day in the office for powders on offer – the most dramatic move on the day was for skim milk powder (SMP) which plummeted by 8.1%, while whole milk powder (WMP) dropped by 4.2%.

However, on the flip side, lactose (LAC) saw a rise of 4.9% in index on the day, with index rises also recorded for cheddar (Ched), rennet casein (RenCas) and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) – which saw increases of 2.6%, 1% and 1% respectively.

Butter also saw a marginal rise of 0.3% on the day.

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered at yesterday’s event, while sweet whey powder was also once again not available.