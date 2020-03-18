Aurivo announces temporary suspension of livestock sales

Aurivo Marts has announced that it will be temporarily suspending all its livestock sales from Monday, March 23, until at least the end of the month.

The decision has been made in light of Covid-19, and will be reviewed in the intervening period.

Pre-booked sales at Aurivo centres in Ballymote on Thursday, March 18; Balla on Saturday, March 21; and Mohill on Saturday, March 21, will proceed under strict protocols.

These protocols are outlined below:

Only customers that have business to conduct should attend the marts;

Strictly no children allowed;

Buyers must observe the recommended protocols around social distancing and there will be restrictions around the number of sellers allowed to attend the ring;

Sellers who do not want to attend to sell can request the mart to do so on their behalf;

All mart canteen facilities will be closed with immediate effect;

Anyone who has been out of the country recently or been in contact with people exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19is asked not to attend.

In a statement, Aurivo said: “Our priority is the health and safety of our employees; members; customers; suppliers; and the communities in which we operate.

“Aurivo acknowledges the support of its customers and staff and apologies for the inconvenience,” the statement concluded.