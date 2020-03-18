Farmers ‘will play their part in fight against Covid-19’

In light of Covid-19, the public has been urged to heed the advice of relevant state agencies and take necessary precautions at all times by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

Commenting, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the country is in a very serious situation and farm families, like all sectors in society, will play their part in the fight against Covid-19.

McCormack said the challenge is “huge and, quite literally, a matter of life-and-death for those most vulnerable”, adding that everyone would need to make sacrifices at this time and apply all the required protocols.

The importance of food security has come to the fore in recent days – and people can rest easy in the knowledge that Irish farmers will continue to deliver high-quality food to Irish and EU consumers.

Continuing, the president stressed it is critical that the links in the food supply chain are protected in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement

“We’re ready and happy to do our best – and our best is very good indeed: Irish farmers have the ability to feed 70 million people annually and this critical industry must be supported in ensuring continued production and delivery of high-quality food to our consumers and fellow citizens.”

From a farming perspective, McCormack said, like all businesses, it is imperative that farmers ensure that the number of visitors to their farms is kept to an absolute minimum and only essential services are allowed access to the farm for the foreseeable future.

He added that it is the ICMSA’s view that farm inspections should be kept to a minimum and, in the event of a farmer requesting that an inspection be postponed on health grounds, the request should be respected by the relevant agency and the inspection postponed.

“In relation to scheme closing dates such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and nitrates derogation, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine should immediately extend the closing dates and should also apply simplifications to procedures aimed at minimising contact between people.

“In the hopefully infrequent event of visitors on farms, farmers should apply the social distancing requirement where possible and disinfecting facilities should be made available and used at all times,” he continued.

From a financial perspective, McCormack said it’s already plain that individual families and businesses will come under huge pressure in the coming weeks and there is a duty on both Irish banks and Revenue “to support people in what are unprecedented times”.

Concluding, McCormack said that everyone must all observe the protocols set down and the systems operating in relation to farming should – where possible – be amended to reflect these protocols.