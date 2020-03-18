VCI: Situation ‘under ongoing review’ – but business as usual for now

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) is advising Irish vets to continue with daily routines as usual, though with an “added focus” on hygiene practices such as washing hands, in the face of Covid-19.

In a statement to registrants last Wednesday, March 11, VCI president Joe Moffitt highlighted the council’s stance on the coronavirus.

The president outlined that, based on “prevailing circumstances, along with the current European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) guidance, we are all advised to carry on with our daily routines as per usual – with added focus on hand washing and all the while being encouraged to avoid shaking hands,

with most non mass events likely to take place as expected”.

The Veterinary Council will keep the matter under constant review, and issue guidance to registrants as appropriate.

“A proportionate approach will be adopted in all circumstances and we will keep the matter under review, following the guidance from public health experts.”

Advertisement

Moffitt highlighted: “There is no evidence to date to suggest that the virus can be transmitted to animals from humans; however, general public health guidance applies, to take hygienic precautions around animals and limit contact if human infection present, as per normal with other pet disease agents.”

The president added that any concerns should be reported to local public health authorities for further advice, as per usual practice.

Professional judgement and clinical discretion based on the circumstances at hand will need to be exercised, having regard to balancing the interests of care of animals, delivery of services, while safeguarding the health of registrants, all in the context of the public health guidelines at play.

“Your professional indemnifier is a source of guidance available to you in particular circumstances, however we wish to reassure you that exercising clinical and professional judgement, reasonable and proportionate in the context of the circumstances at hand, would not be cause for regulatory criticism.

“We will keep the matter under ongoing review; however, it’s business as usual for now,” Moffitt concluded.