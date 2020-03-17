‘Farmers and all in the sector need to fully observe all HSE protocols’

“Farmers and everybody involved in the sector need to fully observe all Health Service Executive [HSE] protocols and do everything they can to minimise risk, so we can keep processors, co-op stores and marts operating.”

That was the message from Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan. He added:

It is particularly important that farmers attending marts follow all the guidelines strictly.

“I want to thank the staff in the co-op stores, marts and the processing sector, as well as hauliers and others that are working hard to keep the food supply chain moving,” he said.

“It is important that the EU has recognised the importance of keeping essential goods such as food supplies – including livestock – moving across Europe,” he said.

“Farmers empathise with other small businesses in our community experiencing closures and job losses. We are fortunate that we can keep our sector operating, but we must follow all guidelines fully,” he stressed.

Public should ‘stay away’

“I would again ask members of the public to stay away from farms and for those who have business on farms to only visit by appointment.

“It is also important that farmers keep in touch via phone with their neighbours, who might be farming on their own. We must try and avoid those who are socially isolating from feeling isolated.”