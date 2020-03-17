Cattle marts: Steady demand as farmers familiarise themselves with protocols

While some marts have closed their doors until further notice, others continue to hold their weekly cattle sales – albeit under strict protocols to deter the spread of Covid-19.

We have seen every effort being made to keep marts operational during this outbreak. Last night, new measures were announced by the Mart Managers of Ireland, which will take immediate effect in member marts around the country as of Wednesday.

The measures comprise 11 key points aimed at ensuring best health guidelines.

In addition, the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) also noted that co-operative marts are continuing to operate under the strict guidelines as issued by the Government.

Commenting yesterday, ICOS environment and livestock executive Ray Doyle said: “At mart sales, we are seeing a greatly increased awareness by the public of the enhanced measures required for everyone to successfully reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Despite this, the show goes on in most marts and the trade has held relatively well. Weanlings continue to be a good trade, with high demand from farmers. Following suit, stores and short-keep animals are also in high demand.

While some mart managers have reported a good cow trade, others have noted a small decline in the prices paid for certain lots.

Birr Mart

Birr Mart held its most recent sale on Monday, March 16; the first sale since major restrictions were put in place to try prevent the spread of Covid-19.

David White of Birr Mart told AgriLand that there was a large number cattle presented on Monday – some 500 head; this was an increase of 100 head on the previous week’s sale.

Precautionary measures taken at Birr Mart this week: Limiting the number of people entering the mart by having someone on the door taking names as people enter and exit;

Providing hand wash and alcoholic wipes to patrons around the mart;

Reducing the number of people gathered around the ring.

Birr Mart was planning a sale on Wednesday, March 18, in response to the cancellation of the sale at Nenagh Mart, which was set for today.

However, this is currently up in the air with the uncertainty around the Covid-19 outbreak and whether marts will be forced to close or not in the coming days.

Tullow Mart

The most recent sale was held at Tullow Mart on Friday, March 13, with a “very large sale” being reported by mart manager Eric Driver.

Over 700 head of cattle were presented for sale on the day, with store cattle reportedly “setting the bar”.

Beef and forward store bullocks were said to attract a “lively trade” on the day, with Friesian stores weighing over 500kg selling up to €1,350/head or €1.70-2.10/kg.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks were making between €1.80/kg and €2.05/kg, depending on “age and quality”; heifers of the same breeds were said to draw a lot of customers ringside and achieved prices of €1.85-2.20/kg.

Continental store bullocks were said to be making between €2.00/kg and €2.50/kg, while some “exceptional lots” achieved prices pushing close to €3.00/kg.

Continental heifers made a similar trade, with the majority of stock achieving prices of €2.15/kg-2.45/kg, while some did achieve prices above and below this bracket – topping out at €2.80/kg.

Sample cull cow prices: Friesian: €100-300 over;

Continental: €200-700 over.

There were also a number of calves for sale on the day, with an improvement of €5-10/head reported.

Kilrush Mart

Martin McNamara, manager at Kilrush Mart, reported a “big sale” on Wednesday, March 11, with almost 500 cattle on offer – including 140 calves.

There was said to be a strong entry of cull cows, with Friesians presented for sale in good numbers.

Sample cull cow prices: Limousin: 680kg – €1,230 – €1.81/kg;

Friesian: 670kg – €930 – €1.39/kg;

Friesian: 680kg – €880 – €1.29/kg;

Charolais-cross: 705kg – €1,100 – €1.56/kg;

Friesian: 615kg – €880 – €1.43/kg;

Frisian: 585kg – €960 – €1.64/kg;

Limousin-cross: 750kg – €1,165 – €1.55/kg;

Friesian: 540kg – €775 – €1.43/kg.

Martin continued: “There was a large entry of traditional breeds in the bullock and heifer rings which met a very steady trade on the day.”

Sample bullock prices: Limousin: 302kg – €900 – €2.97/kg;

Charolais: 410kg – €1,000 – €2.44/kg;

Hereford-cross: 476kg – €1,005 – €2.11/kg. Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 375kg – €910 – €2.43/kg;

Limousin: 335kg – €830 – €2.48/kg;

Hereford-cross: 488kg – €900 – €1.84/kg.

Raphoe Mart

The most recent cattle sale was held at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, March 12, with the mart manager Anne Harkin saying on the day: “There was another great entry of cattle.”

There was reportedly “plenty of bidding activity” around the ring, with quality stock said to be in high demand – selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bullocks sold for €1.90-2.70/kg on Thursday – similar to the previous week, while heifers went for €1.90-3.00/kg – a slight improvement on the previous week.

Store bullocks achieved improved prices on the previous week – at up to €865 over; although store heifers saw a decrease in price, topping out at €805 over.

However, since this sale, Raphoe Mart has decided to close until further notice in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carnew Mart

Some 1,280 head of cattle turned out to Carnew Mart on Saturday, March 14, with 430 head of these being calves.

This was the first sale held at Carnew Mart under the coronavirus restrictions and mart manager David Quinn said: “We saw a very sombre mood around the ring, with customers co-operating and happy to be able to trade despite the health crisis.”

The trade was said to be very strong, despite the “sombre mood”, with “excellent demand” leading to a full clearance.

Friesian stores were said to be back in price slightly on Saturday, although continentals continued to sell at last week’s rate.

Sample prices: Bullocks over 600kg: €550-800 over or €1.90-2.30/kg;

Continental bullocks under 600kg: €450-780 over or €2.05-2.78/kg;

Friesian bullocks €210-560 over or €1.45-1.88/kg;

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus store heifers: €290 – €470 over or €1.82-2.25/kg;

Beef cows: €310-750 over.

Baltinglass Mart

There was a “very strong trade” for forward stores at Baltinglass Mart on Wednesday, March 11, with mart manager, Tom Coleman, reporting that there were a good number of farmers present around the ring looking to buy.

Sample bullock prices: Hereford: 595kg – €1,160 or €1.95/kg;

Limousin: 510kg – €1,100 or €2.15/kg;

Charolais: 320kg – €790 or €2.47/kg. Sample heifer prices: Hereford: 550kg – €1,050 or €1.91/kg;

Limousin: 310kg – €580 or 1.87/kg.

There was also said to be a good selection of ‘fat cows’ at the sale, which were reported to be in demand; they made €550-1,100/head.