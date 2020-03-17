Calf-only sales announced for GVM marts until end of March

Golden Vale Co-operative Mart (GVM Group) has decided that only calf sales will take place at its livestock marts – with all other sales suspended until at least March 28.

The group’s announcement comes as marts nationwide ramp up responses to the escalating outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) across the island.

The notification states that matters “will be reviewed” at the end of the month.

“This action is being taken in the interest of the health and safety of our staff, our customers, their families and the wider general public.

“Calf sales are deemed essential in order to ensure calf welfare and continuity into the national herd during the current calving season – which will progress at this time.

The following calf sales will therefore continue: Kilmallock – Monday and Wednesday eveing; Dromcollogher – Thursday; Abbeyfeale – Satruday; Carrigallen – Saturday. These sales will be held at the usual times.

The special show and sale of heifers advertised for Carrigallen Mart this Thursday (March 19) and the special pedigree sale in Kilmallock mart for this coming Satruday (March 21) will however go ahead.

“We will make a decision on the organic sale scheduled for Kilmallock Mart on Saturday, March 28, early next week.

“We will continue to ensure that proper procedures are followed at all sales to protect the health and safety of our staff and users.

“We very much regret this disruption to livestock trading; but it is an entirely necessary and responsible action to take in view of the current Covid-19 health crisis,” the statement concludes.