Perspex and postponements: Teagasc outlines Covid-19 arrangements

Teagasc has announced a list of arrangements to ensure the continuation of agri-advisory services to farmer clients amid ongoing concern over Covid-19.

The agricultural authority noted that its advisory offices are open for pre-arranged appointments only and for staff who are unable to work from home.

Perspex dividers

Each Teagasc location will set up one bio-secure office for essential one-to-one consultations. This will involve a double desk with a clear perspex divider and a computer with two screens, the authority added.

Clients will be asked to wait in their cars to prevent contact in waiting areas and where essential clients may also have to sign forms in the office parking area.

All Teagasc Basic Payment appointments will now be processed over the phone rather than an office consultation, the agricultural extension service noted, adding that Teagasc staff will contact farmer clients in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, BPS application for clients, insofar as possible, will be done over the phone.

All appointments to get derogation plans completed for farmers will also be processed over the phone rather than in an office consultation.

Prior to application submission, clients will be asked to signify agreement to the application through email or text. Teagasc staff will contact clients to make arrangements, the authority explained.

On another noted, on-farm Teagasc farmer discussion group meetings are being replaced with one-hour phone meetings between farmers and their advisor.

Farm visits by Teagasc advisors are taking place at the clients request and only for urgent issues, while social distancing and hygiene protocols will be adhered to.

Visits for programmes where work can be completed with no contact with the farmer will continue.

Colleges

The Teagasc agriculture and horticulture colleges and education centres are closed to students in line with the Government decision that schools and third level colleges close from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 29.

Teagasc education staff, where practical, are working remotely. In the event that the closure of all schools and colleges is prolonged, Teagasc is arranging that guidance for self-study of theory elements of courses will be communicated through online channels.

All Teagasc events – including farm walks, conferences, and seminars – have been postponed until further notice, due to Covid-19.

The transfer of information and knowledge to farmers and students will be through regular digital communication methods, the authority concluded.