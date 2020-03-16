Gardaí hire 210 ‘contingency vehicles’ to assist communities

An Garda Síochána is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide extra mobility to members nationwide – and to also bring increased community support in the ongoing battle against the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking today (Monday, March 16) deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey stated that: “as a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society – particularly our elderly and isolated.”

The force continues to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with the country’s “social distancing” guidelines.

As an organisation, the Gardaí are being asked to actively identify and assist with persons most at need – particularly those with limited local family or social support.

The additional “contingency” vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions – and where needed – to assist and support people to complete various tasks including: collecting medical prescriptions; attending hospital appointments; and other supports they may need.

Advertisement

However, they are not “primary response” vehicles.

It has also been stated that An Garda Síochána will use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

Any person with such concerns for themselves, or for a neighbour, are advised to contact their local Garda station. Contact details – including email contact – for all Garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook.

It should also be noted that An Garda Síochána has established a COVID-19 National Co-Ordination Unit -operating from Garda Headquarters in Dublin – to co-ordinate and manage a strategic Garda response to the dynamic and evolving situation currently gripping the country.