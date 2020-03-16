UFU suspends meetings ‘for the safety of members and staff’

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has suspended all internal meetings due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken unanimously by UFU staff and management this afternoon (March 16). This afternoon it was also announced that the region’s flagship agricultural show – Balmoral Show – would also be postponed.

The show was due to take place from May 13-16 but instead will this year take place in August.

As of 2:00pm on Monday, March 16, testing has resulted in seven new positive cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland to 52.

Commenting on the decision, UFU president Ivor Ferguson said the health and safety of members and staff was the primary driver behind the announcement.

“With the continued uncertainty regarding the spread of Covid-19, the UFU has taken the decision to suspend all meetings with immediate effect,” he said.

We are disappointed to have reached this outcome but the safety of our members and staff is our number one priority.

“We feel that to hold meetings, inviting members to gather in enclosed areas would be irresponsible given the current situation of the pandemic and the advice from the National Health Service.

“We are enduring the biggest health challenge of our generation. Therefore, as a membership organisation, we must act responsibly by doing what we can to protect one another and to support our healthcare professionals in their efforts to safeguard the people of Northern Ireland.”

The UFU said it would continue to monitor Covid-19 in the UK and will review the situation in the coming weeks.

It comes just days after NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick advised branches to cancel all meetings.

“At the present time it is not possible to say when we will be able to get back on track and reschedule meetings,” Ferguson added.

“Like many, we are taking it one day at a time and will monitor the situation closely. We will keep members up to date with the situation and will release more information in due course.”