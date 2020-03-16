2020 Balmoral Show to be postponed
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has announced it will postpone this year’s Balmoral Show as coronavirus (Covid-19) numbers continue to rise in Northern Ireland.
Record crowds of 120,000 attended the 2019 Balmoral Show. The show was due to take place from May 13-16, but instead, will this year take place in August.
Staff and management of the Ulster Farmers’ Union also made the call this afternoon (March 16) to cancel all internal UFU events and meetings.
A spokesperson from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said: “The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will be postponed until Wednesday to Saturday, August 19-22, 2020.
We are currently in uncertain times following the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the health of our stakeholders and visitors remains our key priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.
More to follow.