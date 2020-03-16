Buyer-only entry to marts: Managers introduce Covid-19 measures

New measures have been announced by the Mart Managers of Ireland, which will take immediate effect in member marts around the country as of Wednesday, March 18.

Brought in to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, the measures comprise 11 key points aimed at ensuring best health guidelines.

The points – which include measures such as buyer-only entry and limited entry for sellers – are aimed at providing a “workable solution” – to allow a continued flow of trade, while maintaining high health and safety standards and protocols.

It was stressed that marts intend to “remain operational in order to facilitate the farming community and the continued supply to the food chain”.

In a statement this evening, Monday, March 16, the Mart Managers of Ireland noted that a number of the measures have already been introduced by some marts for recent sales, adding:

“Collectively we have put forward these guidelines which we will all be adhering to over the coming weeks in order to continue trading – while also complying with Government guidelines and maintaining health and safety standards for both farmers and staff.”

The measures will apply to all member marts of the Mart Managers of Ireland, which number approximately 30 marts around the country.

Everyone entering the mart must sign in so that the mart has a log of all people on its premises; Marts will only permit entry to buyers – no other members of public will be permitted to the yard or ring; Animals – cattle and sheep are to be unloaded by members of staff. Sellers must remain in vehicles and give cards, dispatch dockets and contact information to members of staff when unloading; Sellers can either be phoned prior to the sale of their stock and be permitted entry only then, or can leave a reserve price for stock with mart, or conditional sale. This will be agreed between the seller and mart; Sanitising will be increased and adhered to by all mart staff and persons entering the mart. Gloves and sanitiser will be available on arrival; Buyers must keep a safe distance from staff in the office area; No purchaser should attend a mart if they are feeling unwell in any way; Children are strictly forbidden; Buyers must be kept at least 2m apart in the sales ring. A member of staff will ensure compliance, with customers asked to show understanding in this regard; Canteens will remain closed for the next two weeks; As with entry, all livestock will be loaded by members of staff. The list includes the following measures:

In the accompanying statement, the mart managers’ association said:

“We hope that farmers and members of the public will understand the need for these changes and will work with marts, in order for us to carry out sales in the safest possible way for everyone.

“We encourage all farmers that have any questions to contact your local marts.

We also look forward to a time when all marts can return to normal business practices which allowed for a more farmer-friendly social setting.

“We feel that, if we all work together, the quicker that time will come. Keep safe everyone,” the association concluded.