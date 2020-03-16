Mart managers seeking ‘workable solution’ for trade during Covid-19

The Mart Managers of Ireland organisation is trying to find a “workable solution” to allow marts to stay operating while also complying with Government guidelines on social distancing in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking to AgriLand, Mart Managers of Ireland chairperson and manager of Donegal Co-op Livestock Mart Eimear McGuinness outlined that efforts are ongoing to keep the show on the road while still taking precautions against the coronavirus.

The managers’ association is currently developing guidelines for members to ensure the continued flow of trade, while maintaining high health and safety standards and protocols.

“We are trying to find a workable solution to stay operating in some shape or form,” McGuinness explained.

We’re trying to find a solution to keep stock moving.

The mart manager highlighted that consideration needs to be given for farmers that are under pressure to move stock.

“Farmers have sheep lambing and cows calving; they need money and for other reasons they need to keep moving stock,” she added.

This follows Government guidelines announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, last Thursday, March 12, where gatherings of over 100 people should be cancelled. Gatherings under 100 people are permitted but the public is advised to observe HSE (Health Service Executive) guidelines.