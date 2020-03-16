Unsettled few days ahead with scattered showers – Met Éireann

An unsettled week is in store for the country, with changeable conditions expected, according to Met Éireann.

In its forecast for the coming days, the national meteorological office noted that today, Monday, March 16, after a cold and frosty start with some mist and fog patches, it will brighten up to give a mostly dry morning with sunny spells.

However, cloud will increase and rain will spread into western areas during the afternoon, which will be heavy at times.

The rain will move to remaining parts during the evening but is expected to become lighter and patchier over these areas.

It will become breezy and blustery across the country as southwesterly winds gradually freshen, Met Éireann notes, adding that highest temperatures of 8° to 10° are expected.

Meanwhile, patchy rain is forecast in the east and south for a time early tonight. Elsewhere, there will be variable cloud and some scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of around 4° to 6° are on the cards with some mist patches forming as winds ease.

Drying conditions will generally be poor until midweek due to unsettled conditions. It will be more settled from midweek until the weekend, although temperatures will be rather cool, the meteorological office says.

There may be opportunities for spraying in the second half of the week as high pressure builds, bringing settled conditions and light winds. More unsettled weather is expected by the weekend, however.

Regarding field conditions, most soils remain saturated or waterlogged, with little improvement expected over the next seven days.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will see further spells of rain spreading in from the Atlantic, expected to be heavy at times, but it’ll be drier in southern counties with just some patchy drizzle until after dark, Met Éireann says.

Maximum temperatures will range from 8° in the north to a milder 12° in the south where conditions will be blustery.

Tomorrow night rain in the north and west will move southeastwards to remaining parts, with a clearance to mainly dry conditions following this rain.

It will also turn colder, with lowest temperatures of 1° to 4° forecast. It will be coldest in Ulster and Connacht with some ground frost.

Outlook

On Wednesday, any lingering overnight rain in the south-east will soon clear to give a bright day with sunny spells.

It will be dry in many areas but some scattered rain and hail showers are likely in the north-west.

Highest temperatures of 6° to 9° are expected, north to south, in light west to northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night will be cold, mainly dry and frosty, with lowest temperatures of 0° to -2°. There will be some mist and fog patches also with very light west or north-west breezes.

Thursday will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and some scattered showers. It will still be on the cold side but with light north-west winds, the weather forecaster reports.

It will be frosty again on Thursday night with subzero temperatures, with mist and fog patches also expected.