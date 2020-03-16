What can I do to avoid lambs getting navel/joint ill?

Every year, farmers come across a range of different problems at lambing time, with one of the common issues being navel/joint ill.

This bacterial disease is quite common in newborn lambs, where it gains entry through the navel causing it to swell, with lambs appearing dull and in discomfort.

The freshly broken umbilical cord that is wet with blood is the perfect environment for this bacterial infection to occur – as blood is an ideal medium for the multiplication and spread of bacteria.

The bacteria are able to gain access to the body via the broken cord causing navel/joint ill.

Signs that a lamb is suffering from this type of infection include; swelling of the navel region; and being lethargic and slow to move.

The navel should be dipped in disinfectant. Dips are generally more successful than sprays. The best time to carry out treating the navel is just after the lamb is born.

The best ways in which to prevent the chance of a lamb picking up this infection are listed (below):

Advertisement These include: Feeding adequate amounts of colostrum – at least 1L in the first 24 hours;

Dipping the navel in iodine;

Maintaining a clean environment by using lime and plenty of straw.

In severe cases, it is best to talk to your vet who may be able to subscribe antibiotics to treat the infection. However, the damage done at this stage could have huge implications on the health and growth of that lamb during its lifetime.

Poor weather

This spring – so far – has been a challenging one for farmers right across the country. The poor weather conditions have made it difficult for farmers to get their ewes and lambs out to pasture.

This, in turn, has meant that sheds have become quite cramped and this has made the task of keeping the lambing area clean that bit harder to do.

Therefore, the incidence of lambs getting navel/joint ill is more than likely going to be much higher than usual.

To minimise the risk of lambs getting an infection in the lambing shed, it is important that farmers carry out good hygiene practices.

This involves making sure that lambing pens are clean and dry. To achieve this, lime should be spread on the bare concrete followed by an application of fresh straw.

Individual pens should be cleaned out after each use to minimise the spread of infection from lamb to the next.