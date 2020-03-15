Letter to the editor: ‘I got the impression that every mart would be inline with best practice. It’s not happening’

I wanted to write to you to share my experience in my local mart yesterday (Saturday, March 15) – given what’s happening around the country with regard to coronavirus [Covid-19].

While stewards [at the mart] made some efforts to marshall numbers in and out of rings, there was clearly no attempt to enforce social distancing between people. Also, no hand sanitiser was to be seen in any of the rings.

I’m a farmer who sold yesterday…and who needed to sell. However, having seen what was happening I chose to spend my time in the tractor when I didn’t need to be with the auctioneer.

We need to keep the system moving – I’m not trying to stop the marts – but they need to be responsible. I thought what happened yesterday was crazy.

Listening to RTÉ’s Countrywide yesterday morning, I got the impression that all marts would be operating inline with best practice. Clearly it’s not happening [everywhere]; it needs to!

Advertisement

From a farmer/reader in the west of Ireland (name supplied but not published; name of the mart – along with pictures taken yesterday at the mart – also supplied, but not published)

Ongoing corona Covid-19 updates…

Meanwhile, for the latest farming-related updates on the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19), check out our ongoing article/story, in which we chart the key developments – as they happen.

By Saturday, March 14, the Department of Health said that 39 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 129.

Two people have reportedly died from the virus here thus far.