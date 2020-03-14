Dairygold outlines milk collection procedure in event of Covid-19 on farms

Dairygold has outlined its standard operating procedure to be undertaken by suppliers if a case of Covid-19 is confirmed on their farm.

In a statement yesterday evening, Friday, March 13, the southern cooperative outlined the procedure to be undertaken by Dairygold’s milk suppliers and agricultural customers if a case of coronavirus Covid-19 is confirmed on their farm.

First off, the co-op said if a supplier or customer contracts or suspects they have contracted Covid-19, they must contact Dairygold which will in turn inform the relevant haulier who will notify their driver.

The supplier – or whoever is carrying out milking in their absence – must ensure they wear disposable gloves during milking and clean all surfaces that the driver will come into contact with during milk collection with detergent or sanitizing solution.

Door handles to dairy;

Outlet of milk bulk tank;

Cover on top of milk bulk tank;

Control switchboard of milk bulk tank;

Washing equipment unit; and

Any other surfaces that the driver may come into contact with. These include:

In addition, the supplier must provide a bin for the driver to dispose of gloves as he or she is leaving.

Finally, personnel on the farm are to have strictly no personal contact with the driver once he or shee enters the yard, Dairygold warns.