241ac slice of Belfast’s Cave Hill up for sale

A 241ac slice of one of Belfast’s best-known natural landmarks is up for sale.

The agricultural lands form part of the rear section of the Cave Hill situated to the north of the Cave Hill Country Park and the famous ‘Napoleons Nose’.

The property sits approximately 6 miles north of Belfast and a short distance from Mallusk and is listed with Osborne King.

Grazing purposes

The lands, which have a steep topography, are currently used for grazing purposes. They are accessed via both the Hightown and Upper Hightown Roads.

A stone lane transverses the lands linking the two access points and provides access to a telephone mast which has been sold previously by way of a long lease, according to the estate agents.

In addition, there are building ruins present on site which could also provide an opportunity, subject to planning.

The lands give way to the possibility of multiple different ventures, subject to planning and statutory consents, as they suit a range of uses.

These alternate uses could include (but are not limited to): Advertisement Agriculture;

Energy/renewables;

Leisure;

Forestry;

Minerals and commodities;

Telecoms;

Utilities.

Wind turbine

Interestingly, planning consent was granted in July 2015 under reference U/2014/0292/F for the erection of a single wind turbine – 30.4m hub height with 14.55m blades.

In addition to the wind turbine, and important to note, the site is shown within the Belfast Metropolitan Area Plan 2015 (draft) and is within a site of local Nature Conservation Importance and an Area of High Scenic Value.

According to Osborne King: “Purchasers are advised to make their own enquiries in relation to planning and statutory consents.”

Lastly, the sale does not include entitlements under the Single Farm Payment Scheme. Moreover to this, prospective purchasers should carry out their full due diligence in advance of purchase.

Public auction

The property will be offered for sale by way of public auction on May 1, 2020, at 11:00am (unless previously sold or withdrawn). Any interested parties can attend the auction at Belfast Castle, Antrim Road, Belfast (BT15 5GR).

The agricultural lands at Cave Hill have a guide price of £600,000; reflecting less than £2,500/ac.

Additional information can be found online.