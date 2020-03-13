Tesco ‘temporarily closes’ fresh meat counters

Tesco has moved to close its fresh meat counters during an “unprecedented busy time” for the retailer amid panic buying in the face of the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

In a brief statement, a Tesco spokesperson said:

“We have taken the decision to temporarily close our fresh meat counters as we are working to serve our customers during what is an unprecedented busy time in our stores.

Our colleagues are focused on areas of our stores that our busiest at this time.

“However, all of the 100% Irish beef, chicken, lamb and pork is still available from our chilled cabinets rather than from counters and we look forward to reopening counters as soon as possible,” the spokesperson assured.

“Our stores are open as normal and will continue to be. We ask our customers to keep shopping as they normally would,” the Tesco representative concluded.

The news comes following heightened shopper activity in recent days, with panic buying witnessed in a number of stores around the country in spite of public reassurances on the matter.

A number of empty shelves were evident last night following a frantic day at the tills in a number of supermarkets after the announcement of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.