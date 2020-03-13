Aurivo reveals collection/delivery protocol but ‘remains open for business’

Aurivo has introduced a strict protocol for milk collections and feed/fertiliser deliveries – but will remain open for business amid concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

In a statement this evening, Friday, March 13, a spokesperson for the north-west based cooperative said:

“While adhering to Government and public health guidelines, we want to assure you that all of our trading and processing facilities remain open for business – our marts, retail stores, the feed mill, milk processing sites in addition to our head office locations in Sligo and London.

Turning to the matter of collections and deliveries, the Aurivo representative added that the co-op has introduced a strict COVID-19 protocol in relation to the collection of milk and delivery of feed and fertiliser.

This will focus on minimising person-to-person contact. All our personnel entering your farm have been instructed to follow strict hygiene procedures.

Any farm family thought to be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus are asked to follow HSE guidelines and inform their milk advisor, branch manager or farm commercial specialist if there is a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 on their farm.

Advertisement

This will be treated in the absolute strictest of confidence and measures will be implemented to continue to collect milk or make deliveries to/from your farm,” the spokesperson assured.

“Regarding Aurivo Marts, we would like to confirm that all our scheduled sales are going ahead.

“However, in line with Government and public health guidelines on mass gatherings, we need to adapt and change how we do our business.

As of today, we will be restricting the number of people gathering in our Marts at any one location (around a ring) to 100.

“We would also ask that those who do not have direct business in the mart on the day to not attend and no children will be admitted.

“We apologise in advance for the inconvenience that these changes may cause but we are sure our buyers and sellers will understand that our marts must adhere to public health advice and guidelines,” the Aurivo spokesperson concluded.