New BEEP ‘will see better uptake by smaller suckler farmers’

The new €35 million Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) SUCKLERS has been welcomed by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell lauded the announcement, stating that it shows a change in direction “from cumbersome complicated interventions towards more simplified practical measures”.

“This will no doubt see a better uptake by smaller extensive suckler farmers,” he added.

Continuing, O’Donnell claimed that the new scheme includes a number of elements from the INHFA’s 10-point plan for suckler farmers, launched last July.

A higher level of payment or front loading on the first 10 cows to attract traditional smaller producers;

Meal feeding of Calves pre and post weaning;

Vaccination option on susceptible farms to cover pneumonia;

Faecal egg testing of the suckler cow for liver and rumen fluke. He added that, as part of the plan the organisation proposed under the beef cow/calf health plan, the following measures “have now been adopted in the new scheme”:

O’Donnell continued, adding:

“The position taken by the INHFA within the newly established Beef Market Taskforce to highlight the requirement for additional direct support for the suckler cow as a priority, has been broadly supported within that forum.

“The configuration of the new scheme has reflected a need for a change”.

The president said that the focus going forward – which are core objectives of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – should be building a resilient suckler sector capable of: meeting the increased societal demands on public health; animal health/welfare; and a reduction of antibiotic usage.

Concluding, O’Donnell said: “This new scheme forms a solid foundation to build on into the future and I would advise all suckler farmers to consider participating in order to ensure the full €35 million allocation is drawn down, particularly those who previously haven’t applied for older interventions in the past.”