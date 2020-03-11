New €35 million BEEP suckler scheme to open tomorrow
The application process for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – BEEP (SUCKLERS) – for 2020 will open as of tomorrow, Thursday March 12, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced.
BEEP (SUCKLERS) – which has a funding provision of €35 million in 2020 – will target the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves, measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow’s live weight.
In recognition of the important role of animal health and welfare in economic and environmental efficiency, participants in the programme will also be encouraged to implement a number of optional health and welfare measures, according to the department.
Programme actions are one mandatory weighing action and two optional actions, according to the department.
The mandatory weighing action will amount to a payment of €50/pairing for the first 10 cow/calf weighing per herd, with €40 per cow/calf weighing thereafter.
This action measures the ratio of calf weight at weaning to maternal weight, enabling farmers to readily identify their most economic and environmentally efficient suckler cows in their herd, the department explains.
Finally, €10 will be paid for a further option – participation in a faecal egg testing programme. This action is targeted at the control of liver and rumen fluke in adult suckler cows, improving animal health and welfare.
Applications must be made online and the application window will remain open until Friday, May 15, 2020
Terms and conditions of the programme are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website here.