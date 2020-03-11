Non-residential farm on 70ac to go under the hammer in ‘The Marble County’

A “top-quality” farm of circa 70ac is currently being offered for sale by public auction in April, unless sold beforehand.

This south Kilkenny property, which is located at Grange, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, is being sold in three lots by public auction.

David Shee from Shee & Hawe, who will be conducting the auction, said: “It is expected to generate strong local interest, and also viewers from further afield.”

The property is located about 4km north of the Kilkenny village of Mooncoin, close to the borders of Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

Furthermore, the main Waterford/Limerick road (N24) is 4km from the property; while the M9 motorway (Waterford/Dublin) is 10km; Waterford City and Carrick-on-Suir are both 18km in distance respectively; and Kilkenny City is 46km away.

Arable and grassland

The farmland is mainly in one block of 65ac, which comprises “top-quality” arable lands with excellent road frontage, in seven fields and with mature hedging and trees.

Advertisement

Moreover, the lands have mains water supply.

According to David, these lands could also be suitable as a residential holding, subject to planning permission.

In addition, there are two small lots close to the main block: the first comprises 3.5ac; while the second is 1ac, also with water supply.

Additional information

David commented ahead of the auction, saying: “As the lands are of such good quality, it is expected that there will be strong interest in each of the lots.”

The auction will be held in The Granville Hotel, Waterford City, on Thursday, April 2, at 12:00pm.

Further information can be found online.