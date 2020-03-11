‘No evidence to date’ of Covid-19 risk to animals – VCI

There is no evidence to date that the coronavirus (Covid-19) can be transmitted to animals from humans, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

However, the council advises the public to take hygienic precautions nonetheless around animals if human infection is present.

In response to a query from AgriLand, a spokesperson for the VCI – the Irish statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing – said:

“The coronavirus is an animal [bat] virus that has infected humans, and is transmitted from human to human.

There is no evidence to date that the virus can be transmitted to pets from humans; however, the advised methods of containment apply, hand washing, etc.

It was added that the same applies for animals including cattle and sheep.

In response to reports in recent days that a dog in Hong Kong repeatedly tested “weak positive” for the virus, the VCI pointed to World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) research on the matter.

The council quoted WSAVA findings, and said that the understanding is that this case may be a physical presence of the virus, as distinct from infection in the dog.

However examinations are ongoing and updates will be made available by the WSAVA, the VCI added.

In the meantime, the general public health guidance applies, to take hygienic precautions around animals and limit contact if human infection present, as per normal with other pet disease agents.

Any concerns should be reported to local public health authorities for further advice, the VCI spokesperson concluded.

OIE stance

Meanwhile, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) issued a statement on the coronavirus, offering identical views: “The current spread of Covid-19 is a result of human-to-human transmission.

To date, there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease.

Referencing the Hong Kong case, the OIE added that a follow-up test on the dog in question “showed the presence of genetic material from the Covid-19 virus”.

“The dog was not showing any clinical signs of the disease,” the organisation noted.

“There is no evidence that dogs play a role in the spread of this human disease or that they become sick.

Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the Covid-19 virus. The OIE will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

“There is no evidence to support restrictions to movement or trade of companion animals,” the OIE concluded.