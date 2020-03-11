Kerry Group to invest $125 million in US food facility

Kerry Group is to invest $125 million (€110 million) in its Rome facility in the US state of Georgia to create a new food manufacturing facility.

The announcement will be made at an event in Washington DC today, Wednesday, March 11, which will be attended by over 400 business leaders from the US and Ireland.

‘Largest ever capital expenditure investment’

According to the group, this is Kerry’s largest ever capital expenditure investment.

When complete, Kerry Group says the 360,000ft² facility will be “one of the most modern and efficient facilities of its kind in the world with the highest standards of food safety”.

The facility will produce integrated taste and nutrition solutions to help customers meet growing consumer demand in the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets.

As part of Kerry’s sustainability agenda, the new facility will use 100% renewable electricity and will have a number of other sustainable initiatives including zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving and energy efficient equipment, the company claims.

The project will employ more than 400 people during the construction phase and over 100 full-time positions once the facility is fully operational.

Advertisement

Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by early 2021. The facility is expected to “more than double the production capacity of the existing site within the same footprint”.

‘Consumer-led food revolution’

Commenting on the announcement, Gerry Behan, CEO of Kerry Taste & Nutrition, North America, said: “North America is our largest market, and as such it is fitting that it is here that we announce our largest ever capital expenditure investment.

The consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry.

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government agency for the advancement of international business by Irish companies.

Commenting on the investment, Sean Davis, regional director for North America for Enterprise Ireland, noted: “Irish investment into the United States is at an all-time high with strong momentum indicating further partnerships between the Irish and American business communities.

“We’re pleased to see the impact of Kerry Group’s investment here in Georgia and we look forward to further collaboration with the state and the regional community.”