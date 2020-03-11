Irish calf exports running 30% behind 2019 levels

Calf exports from the Republic of Ireland to other European destinations are running 32% behind 2019 levels, figures for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have revealed.

This year – up to and including the week ending March 8 – some 31,383 beef and dairy-bred calves have been exported; whereas during the same period last year – up to and including the week ending March 10 – a total of 46,219 beef and dairy-bred calves were exported to European destinations.

This is a difference of 14,936 calves likely influenced by the extreme weather events over the past couple of months preventing some boats from sailing.

Firstly, we can see that the main destinations for calves this year are Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

The chief importers of Irish calves are Spain and the Netherlands, with each of these seeing a fall in the number of calves imported this year.

The number of calves exported to Spain, to date, stands at 9,858 head – down from 15,512 head from the same period in 2019 (a decrease of 5,654 head).

Moving to the Netherlands, the number of calves shipped to this country amounts to 19,274 head; also down from 22,882 head in the corresponding period of 2019 – a fall by 3,608 head.

Looking at Italy, the number of calves that were exported live to Italian shores so far this year stands at just 647 head – a significant decrease, by 2,944 head, when compared to the same period in 2019.

Another country which witnessed decline in its calf market is Belgium. The total number of calves exported live to Belgium so far this year amounts to 359 head – a fall by 1,229 head.

Similarly, Poland also experienced a decrease in the number of calves being imported. This year, 293 calves left Irish shores destined for Poland, while during the same period last year, some 2,035 calves were exported to Poland.

The only country which recorded growth in its calf market was France with calf exports up 241 head from 611 head during the same period last year.

Country-by-country calf exports (week ending March 8, 2020): Spain: 9,858 head (-5,654 head or -36%);

Netherlands: 19,274 head (-3,608 head or -16%);

Belgium: 359 head (-1,229 head or -77%);

Italy: 647 head (-2,944 head or -82%);

Poland: 293 head (-1,742 or -86%);

France: 852 head (+241 head +28%).

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), some 831,000 calves have been registered on dairy farms up to and including the week ending March 6, 2020.