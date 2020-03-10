Gardaí investigate overnight theft of quad from farm

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a quad from a farm in Co. Monaghan last week.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident which took place at a farm at Drumod, Latton, Castleblayney in the early hours of Wednesday morning, March 4.

The stolen vehicle is a red Honda quad, local Gardaí noted in a brief statement on the matter on social media:

“At the time there was a Draper sprayer on the rear and a green tool box on the front containing a number of tools,” the post said.

“If you have any information that can assist please contact the Gardaí at Castleblayney on: 042-9747900,” the Garda statement concluded.

Gardaí appeal for info on trailer theft

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Donegal have issued an appeal for information in relation to a trailer stolen from a yard last month.

The Ifor Williams trailer – taken from a premises in Co. Donegal – is described as “unique” given its dimensions for a tri-axel trailer.

Advertisement

In a statement on social media, Gardaí based in Donegal said: “This Ifor Williams trailer – reg no. UNZ 1437 – was stolen from a yard at Maas, Glenties, Co. Donegal, between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on February 20.

It is believed that this trailer was stolen and driven away by a white, long wheel-base, high-top Ford Transit van, rough estimate of model between 2007–2012 model.

The Garda statement added that the van has a red and yellow reflective strip on the rear door of the vehicle.

Turning to the trailer, Gardaí highlighted that “there are very little 12ft X 6ft tri-axel trailers in circulation”.

“You will also note the red and blue stickers attached to either side of the trailer, these stickers read MFL Plant Hire and also the orange and yellow reflective strip on the tail door of the trailer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on: 071-9858530; or the Garda Confidential line on: 1800-666-111.