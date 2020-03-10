Gardaí seek info on ‘unique’ trailer stolen from yard

Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information in relation to a trailer stolen from a yard last month.

The Ifor Williams trailer – taken from a premises in Co. Donegal – is described as “unique” given its dimensions for a tri-axel trailer.

In a statement on social media, Gardaí based in Donegal said:

“This Ifor Williams trailer – reg no. UNZ 1437 – was stolen from a yard at Maas, Glenties, Co. Donegal, between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on February 20.

It is believed that this trailer was stolen and driven away by a white, long wheel-base, high-top Ford Transit van, rough estimate of model between 2007–2012 model.

The Garda statement added that the van has a red and yellow reflective strip on the rear door of the vehicle.

Turning to the trailer, Gardaí noted: “This type of trailer is extremely unique in that there are very little 12ft X 6ft tri-axel trailers in circulation.

“You will also note the red and blue stickers attached to either side of the trailer, these stickers read MFL Plant Hire and also the orange and yellow reflective strip on the tail door of the trailer.

The trailer also has some damage to it on the front passenger’s side crib of the trailer.

It is believed that the offending vehicle drove towards Maas Junction following the theft, according to the statement.

“Did anybody who was driving on the N56, between Dungloe and Donegal Town between 6:30pm and 8:00pm see the transit van described towing this trailer or do you have any information in relation to its whereabouts?

“If you do, please call Ballyshannon Garda Station on: 071-9858530; or the Garda Confidential line on: 1800-666-111,” the Garda statement concluded.