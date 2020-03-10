100ac estate with farmland ‘suitable for both tillage and livestock’ ready for the off

Ballybrada estate is currently on the market for sale by private treaty, encompassing 100ac (40ha) of land, a residence and outbuildings. All this is located at Cahir, Co. Tipperary (Eircode: E21 D729).

Colliers International is facilitating the sale of the property.

It is located 7km from Cahir; while Limerick is 78km; Cork is 81km; Wexford is 122km; and Dublin is 191km in distance.

A note of interest for any equine enthusiast, Ballybrada is located in the heart of the bloodstock racing industry, close to many stud farms including the renowned Coolmore Stud and Ballydoyle racing stables. Furthermore, there are racecourses nearby at Tipperary, Clonmel and Thurles.

Organic farming

With regard to the agricultural element, approximately 60ac are comprised of well-maintained land, suitable for both tillage and livestock, and have been organically farmed for the past 36 years. The balance of the land comprises native woodland, avenue and grounds.

The River Suir, the Tonogue River and several small streams form an integral part of the estate’s character.

The River Suir borders the estate’s land which, according to the estate agents, is well known for its stock of salmon and trout, Moreover, in addition, approximately 1.4km of single bank fishing rights are included in the sale.

As well as the 60ac of land, there are a variety of outbuildings included on the property.

Close to the house is a charming single-storey cut stone and brick courtyard, which includes matching former staff cottages that could very easily be converted into living accommodation, according to the estate agents.

Five stables stand in their original condition with timber-lined walls and ceilings, timber doors with iron bars and cast-iron feed mangers. Along with these stables there is a tack room with timber panelling, a groom’s room/studio and a feed room.

Advertisement

A coach house with three sets of double doors offers ample storage and workshop space. Under this coach house and approached from the garden is a former gardener’s room with tool house, apple house, farm office, fuel store and potting shed.

More recently, a modern five-bay multi-purpose shed was erected to facilitate the newly installed wood chip heating system.

And, lastly, at the entrance to the property there is a single-story gate lodge and although in need of refurbishment would make a delightful residence.

Additional features

There is a two-storey, Victorian-style, five-bed country home present also, which was originally built in 1879.

Alongside four well-proportioned reception rooms, a modern kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms, two with separate dressing rooms and two bathrooms, there is also a contained guest/staff apartment over two floors which contains a living room, kitchen with stores, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house is approached by a long avenue, while surrounding the property are terraced lawns, and slightly further away is a woodland garden.

Present also is a private water supply from a 200ft deep well plus public water connection on standby.

Ballybrada estate is guiding at €2.2 million. Viewing is strictly by appointment online.

More information can be found on the Colliers International website.