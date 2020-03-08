Video: 420ac private island with mixed-quality land guiding at €2,619/ac

It’s not every day a private island is for sale off the coast of Ireland. Yet, Colliers International currently has on the market Bartragh Island, located at Killala Bay, Co. Mayo.

The property is an island extending to approximately 420ac (170ha), estimating the boundary based on the Mean High-Water Mark.

The island is approximately 4.6km long and about 0.5km wide at the widest point. The island reaches a maximum elevation of approximately 26m above mean sea level.

Mixed quality

The lands are of mixed quality with the majority being sand dune type vegetation and rough pasture.

Towards the eastern end of the island is an area of grassland extending to approximately about 15ha.

The pasture land and enclosures surround the derelict main residence.

Moreover, in addition to the land is a house. The exterior comprises a five-bay front with a half-dormer attic, a Georgian Gothic single bay breakfront with main entrance porch and a window extending over the entrance.

Advertisement

The dwelling, having been around a considerable amount of time, dates back to circa 1838.

The interior of the house has seen some refurbishment work with the partial dry-lining having been applied.

According to the estate agents: “The house has suffered from vandalism and the actions of the weather and thus in now in urgent need of repair.”

Interestingly, thought, the house is registered in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage at reference no: 313022.

Fancy an island?

The sale of Bartragh Island has a guide price of €1.1 million. Further information can be found on the Colliers International website.