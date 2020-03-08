On the look-out for a new job in agriculture?

The Irish agri sector includes a wide range of job options, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an agricultural consultant; scrap handler operators; a technical dairy journalist and a technical sales specialist.

Agricultural consultant

First up, private sector agri-environmental consultancy firm Philip Farrelly & Co. has a vacancy for a graduate in agricultural science in the eastern region, for the role of Agricultural Consultant.

Reporting to an agronomy manager, the role will involve working with and providing support to the firm’s aronomy team.

The role will involve completing farm visits and conducting impact assessment of infrastructure developments such as water pipelines, road and rail projects.

The role will also involve conducting research in relation to the preparation of environmental and legal reports.

The Agricultural Consultant will be responsible for scheduling and completing farm visits and for ensuring projects are delivered on-time and in an efficient manner. Click here for more information

Scrap Handler Operators

Meanwhile, Wilton Scrap Metals Ltd – trading as Dolly Skip Hire – is seeking to hire a large number of Scrap Handler Operators.

Experience is preferred but not essential; the salary range will depend on experience. Click here for more information

News Journalist

Meanwhile, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic news journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information

Technical Dairy Journalist

AgriLand is also seeking to hire an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate which is being sought to join the team as a Technical Journalist with a special focus on dairy farming.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – dairy farming and the wider dairy sector is essential.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for

Technical Sales Specialist (Swine)

Finally, Phileo – part of yeast specialist group the Lesaffre Group – is seeking to hire a Technical Sales Specialist (Swine) to join its business.

Based in Doagh, Co. Antrim, this is a role that will involve targeted strategic visits to key accounts in the UK and Ireland.

The successful candidate will be required to maintain and develop existing accounts with customers ad support customers’ sales and technical teas on all aspects of technical nutrition information for pigs related to Phileo’s products, as well as establishing and coordinating field research.

The suitable candidate would need to have a qualification in agriculture or animal science or equivalent to degree level or above. Click here for more information