Tractor run to be held in the south…at night

A tractor run with a twist – taking place at night time – will be held next weekend in Co. Cork, and will be open for tractors of all shapes and sizes as well as trucks.

Preparations are well underway for “The Seven Heads Tractor Run – Light up the Night”, which will see a parade of lit-up tractors and trucks tour the west Cork countryside, around the Seven Heads Peninsula to Courtmacsherry.

The event, which was also held last year, aims to raise funds for local youth sport facilities – namely the Courtmacsherry Rowing Club Building Fund.

There will be prizes on the night for the best lit-up tractor and truck.

Registration will get underway from 7:30pm at Staunton Foods Car Park, Timoleague, with the run set to kick off at 8:30pm.

Entry will cost €20 per tractor or truck, with all proceeds going to the rowing club building fund.

Refreshments will be provided afterwards in The Pier House, in Courtmacsherry.

For those interested, further details can be obtained about the event on the run’s Facebook page here.

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club is fundraising to put in place permanent land-based storage and training facilities, which it says “will benefit the entire community, young and older, male and female by helping them to lead a healthy lifestyle through the sport of coastal and offshore rowing”.

The club is seeking to raise €400,000 to realise this ambition. More details on the club and its activities can be found here.