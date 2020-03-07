New drink-driving laws ‘positively influencing’ rural drivers – research

New research seems to indicate that updated drink-driving laws are “positively influencing” driver behaviour in rural areas.

A study by Drinkaware – a national charity which works to reduce alcohol misuse – shows that many rural dwellers made changes to their drinking and socialising habits on foot of the laws, such as changing to alcohol-free beer and availing of alternative transport.

The figures also show that 64% of Irish adults believe there should be an official recommended breathalyser for personal use.

The updated Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018, in effect since October 2018, increased the penalty for drivers detected with a blood alcohol concentration between 50mg and 80mg to three months’ disqualification from driving, plus a €200 fine.

The survey, carried out among 1,000 adults by Behaviour and Attitudes on behalf of Drinkaware, asked drivers to identify any changes they had made to their driving behaviour in the period January to June 2019, three months after the legislation came into effect.

Rural dwellers were more likely to report a “positive change” in their behaviours.

Some of the key figures from the study were:

22% of respondents switched to non-alcoholic beer so they could drive home that night or the next morning (this figure was lower for urban dwellers, at 16%);

50% used alternative transport rather than drive on a night out (46% for urban-based respondents);

36% of respondents cut down on drinking when they planned to drive the next morning (this figure was higher for urban respondents, at 46%).

“As a proud supporter of the collective campaign to introduce new drink driving provisions of the Road Traffic Act 2018, we are encouraged by our research, which indicated that the updated legislation appears to be having the desired effect,” said Sheena Horgan, CEO of Drinkaware.

People contact Drinkaware every day with queries about alcohol and driving, in particular when it is safe to drive the morning after, and for information on breathalysers for personal use.

“Consumers need to be mindful that most off-the-shelf breathalysers are not developed using the same medical and safety technology standards as those used by officials like the Gardaí. While they can be useful for information purposes, the results should not be taken as a clear indication that you are under the limit,” Horgan warned.

She continued: “While it’s clear that drink driving remains an issue, we are encouraged to see drivers making positive changes to help keep our roads safe.

“Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in communities across the country, we encourage everyone to get the facts on the limits, laws and penalties for drink driving, and the consequences when someone chooses to ignore the wealth of information that’s out there,” Horgan concluded.