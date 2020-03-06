Approval granted for facilities for 600 extra calves in Cherbourg – IFA

French authorities have given the go-ahead for the expansion of lairage facilities in Cherbourg which will increase capacity for an extra 600 calves, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed.

Speaking to AgriLand, a representative of the IFA confirmed that, as a result of the approval granted, one lairage operator in the French town will be able to accommodate an additional two trucks, or the equivalent of 600 calves.

This follows more than a year of discussions between IFA representatives and the two main lairage operators in Cherbourg regarding investing in additional facilities to accommodate more calves coming from Ireland.

It was noted that there was “an appreciation that there was a business opportunity from their perspective” but further discussions were needed for assurances to the operators.

The extra space – confirmed to the IFA by one operator in the last 24-48 hours – translates into availability three times a week for a combined 1,800 calves, should ferries travel three times a week.

Last year, the most amount of calves that was exported in any one week was just under 13,000, through Cherbourg for three particular markets – Spain, the Netherlands, and to a lesser extent, Poland, with a small amount of trade also done with French dealers.

Going forward, it is understood that the lairage operator is seeking approval for further expansion.