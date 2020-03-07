Homegrown celebrity chef launches food and beverage brand

The new food and beverage brand for Co. Cavan, ‘Created in Cavan’, was launched recently by homegrown celebrity chef, Neven Maguire.

The new brand, with its distinctive logo, will provide consumers locally, nationally, and on the international stage with the assurance that they are purchasing food or drink that has been created by local producers.

‘Created in Cavan’ also gives food and beverage producers from the county a platform to showcase their offering and communicate their unique food story as well as empowering the food industry in Cavan to cement its place among the best food counties in the country, according to Cavan County Council food co-ordinator, Deirdre Donnelly.

An initiative of the Cavan food network, funded by Cavan County Council with assistance from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, ‘Created in Cavan’ is an expression of the collective community of food and beverage producers and food tourism services participating in the supply, production and service of quality local food and drink across the county.

Food-based experiences

The Cavan food network works to enable consistent quality and a wide range of choice and variety in its produce, and now local consumers and tourists alike can be sure that wherever they see the ‘Created in Cavan’ logo they are guaranteed quality local food and drink and memorable food-based visitor experiences, Deirdre said.

Speaking at the launch at Townhall Cavan arts centre, ‘Created in Cavan’ brand ambassador Neven Maguire said he felt proud to promote Cavan.

I’m proud of where I come from. I love when people come from all over the country to our restaurant – they always comment on the good food and the local produce they’ve eaten in Cavan.

“At the end of the day, as chefs, we are only as good as the produce that we use. Each food producer has a story to tell and we need to showcase what we have in this county, because it’s an exciting time for Cavan.”

Deirdre Donnelly said it was a great day for Cavan food and drink as they launched the bold new ‘Created in Cavan’ brand and published the first edition of the Cavan producer directory.

“Such exciting developments speak to the value of local collaboration and we in Cavan County Council look forward to continued partnership with the Cavan food network as we strive to continually grow and improve the Cavan food and drink offering.”

Chair of the food strategy external working group, Jonathan Scott from Scotts Irish Cider, said that as food and beverage producers, they are incredibly proud of their county and its produce and the ‘Created in Cavan’ brand will allow them to carry that message to shows and on shelves across the country and further afield.

Brendan Jennings, director of services, planning, community and economic development with Cavan County Council said that the local authority is delighted to work with the Cavan food network to deliver the new brand, a key output of the Cavan food strategy.

“I would like to commend all who have brought this project to fruition including our food strategy co-ordinator Deirdre Donnelly; Cavan’s food network; our elected members who have supported the development of Cavan food and drink from the outset; and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which provided financial support through the rural innovation and development fund,” he said.

Local economy

“Supporting our local food and drinks businesses is also central to supporting the local economy. ‘Created in Cavan’ aims to bridge the gap between the fantastic food and drinks industry in Cavan and our local tourism industry.

“By doing this, we can build our food identity, boost local economies and reduce the environmental impact for everyone,” said Brendan.

Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, councillor Shane P O’Reilly, said that Cavan food and drink and Cavan hospitality is worth shouting about.

“This brand gives our industry the means to do so. I’m sure all of our local producers will get behind this wonderful new initiative, and I would encourage the people of Cavan to look out for the ‘Created in Cavan’ logo on shelves and in hotels, cafés and restaurants,” he said.

The promotional work, Deirdre told AgriLand, will be ongoing.

“Our food strategy external working group made up of industry stakeholders; myself; the tourism officer for Cavan County Council; and a representative from the local enterprise office.

There are 12 members on this group and we work closely together to progress the actions contained in the food strategy: a new brand; a producer directory; and the launch of the food network being three of those.

Among the members of the food strategy external working group is free range egg supplier Margaret Farrelly of Margaret’s Eggs.

For more information on ‘Created in Cavan’ and the Cavan food network, or to get involved, email: [email protected].