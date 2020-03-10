Dairygold forms ‘Pandemic Response Steering Group’ amid coronavirus concerns

Dairygold has established a Pandemic Response Steering Group to secure the safety, health and well-being of stakeholders and partners across the business, the southern cooperative has announced.

This group is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily to ensure that any necessary actions and measures are taken, the co-op has said.

Dairygold has implemented a strict protocol for all on farm collection and deliveries in relation to feed, fertiliser and milk.

All drivers/hauliers entering suppliers’ farms have been fully briefed and are following strict hygiene procedures, the co-op has assured.

Advising anyone thought to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to follow the guidelines outlined by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Dairygold member relations manager Nial Griffey said:

“Please inform your milk advisor or area sales manager if you, a member of your family, or anyone working on your farm is a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19,and this will be treated in strictest confidence.

“If the above situation arises, Dairygold will implement all the relevant measures to ensure the continuity of collection from or deliveries to your farm, while following strict hygiene protocols,” the manager added.

Dairygold said it is satisfied that the necessary precautions are being taken to ensure minimal disruptions to its supply chain as the busy peak season approaches.

Dairygold will provide further updates, as necessary, to its members as the situation evolves, Griffey said, adding that, if suppliers have any queries they can direct such questions to their milk advisor or area sales manager.