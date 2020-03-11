Reminder: Dairy calf-to-beef farm walk to take place in Co. Carlow today

Farming in Myshall, Co. Carlow, Shane Cranny will host the first farm walk of 2020 of the second phase of the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme – today, Wednesday, March 11, at 12:00pm.

Shane operates a dairy calf-to-beef system, alongside a suckler enterprise, on 31.5ha of free-draining grassland.

After initially purchasing spring-born calves, he switched to autumn-born calves in 2018 and this management decision has continued; approximately 60 Friesian bull calves were purchased in October/November 2019.

Targeting slaughter off grass as steers are at 22-24 months-of-age, excellent grassland management is required. Three mobs of cattle graze rotationally on the platform – the autumn-born calves, yearlings and the suckler cows and calves.

Weaned calves and store cattle are turned out as early as possible to maximise ‘cheap’ weight gain, while suckler cows are turned out post-calving.

An early turnout was achieved on the farm in 2019 and this had a positive impact on livestock daily gains; autumn 2018-born steers gained 0.85kg/day since arrival on-farm.

Previously, the farm operated a calf-to-store system, with animals sold off grass prior to housing. Last year, the introduction of concentrates at grass facilitated the slaughtering of the majority of the steers produced on the farm. These animals produced an average carcass weight of 340kg at 23.4 months-of-age.

Shane’s soil pH status was strong entering the programme, as 73% of the farm was at the optimum pH of >6.2.

The remaining 27% of the farm varied in degrees of acidity and included an area (10% of total farm) which had a pH of <5.5. Soil pH has since been corrected on all land, as 48t of lime were spread on low pH ground in the spring of 2019.

The farm’s soil fertility status for phosphorus (P) is also relatively strong. 73% of the farm is at index 3 and 4 for P, with the majority of the remainder is at index 2.

The level of potassium (K) present in the soil is the aspect of soil fertility which shows the most variation. 56% of the farm is at index 3 and 4 for K, with 32% of the remainder at index 2.

The farm walk

As part of the farm walk, visitors will move around to a number of different stations and demonstrations.

Station 1: The first stop will involve discussion around spring-grazing management – something which has proved to be quite tricky as a result of recent adverse weather conditions.

Spring Rotation Planner (SRP);

Grazing in difficult conditions;

Shane’s performance to date;

Fertiliser plan. Topics here will include:

Station 2: Visitors will then move onto a silage quality station. For dairy calf-to-beef systems, farmers need to harvest good-quality silage with a dry matter digestibility (DMD) value in the region of 72-74%.

This will maximise weight gain over the winter period, while also reducing concentrate costs.

Steps required to make good-quality silage;

Slurry/fertiliser requirements;

Closing dates;

Harvest dates. Topics focused on here will include:

Station 3: The discussion will then cover how to feed calves correctly and efficiently to maximise growth over the calf-rearing phase.

Both Volac and Teagasc representatives will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.