Pics: Big contractor clearance auction to take place this week

A clearance auction of tractors, machinery and silage equipment is set to take place in the south of the country this Friday, March 13.

Conducted by Mícheál Doyle Auctions, the sale is being held on behalf of Emmanuel Barry Agricultural Contracting in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

The auction is being organised due to a change in farming system, according to Doyle.

The event will get underway in Barry’s yard – Eircode P17 WD27, about 10 minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel – at 11:30am on Friday.

Viewings will be held from 11:00am on Thursday, March 12, for those interested in getting a closer look ahead of the sale.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Mícheál Doyle said that a range of silage trailers, harvesters, mowers, bale handling equipment, tankers, rakes and a selection of smaller tools will be for sale on the day.

A sizeable fleet of equipment will be up for grabs on the day, including 11 tractors – predominantly John Deere machines with a couple of Deutz-Fahrs also.

In addition, a Volvo L90F loading shovel and a John Deere 7700 silage harvester will feature.

Moving on to trailers and grass machinery, seven silage trailers will go under the hammer, of various makes, along with two bale carriers and a tri-axle bale trailer.

For more details on the event, and a full list of the items for sale, those interested can contact Mícheál Doyle Auctions through the auctioneer’s Facebook page here.