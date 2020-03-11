3 weather warnings issued by Met Éireann for 11 counties
Met Éireann has issued three separate weather warnings which will affect 11 counties around the country today and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12.
A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Co. Donegal; issued at 1:00pm this afternoon, the alert will come into effect at 8:00am tomorrow morning and will be valid until 12:00pm tomorrow.
South-west winds veering west to north-west will reach mean wind speeds of 60 to 75kph with gusts of 100 to 120kph.
Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased on Thursday, the meteorological office warns.
Showers will turn increasingly wintry today with a mix of hail, sleet and snow, leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Some localised accumulations will occur, Met Éireann warns.
Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.
Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts tomorrow.
The warning will be valid from 4:00am in the morning through to 6:00pm tomorrow evening.