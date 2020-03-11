‘Signs of improvement’ on AMR in E.coli

Research has indicated that the susceptibility to all antimicrobials in E.coli increased in six EU member states over the period 2014 to 2018.

That’s according to data from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which measures antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in food-producing animals on a yearly basis, focusing on different categories of animals each year.

The summary of the EFSA’s reports says: “In food-producing animals, the summary indicator of susceptibility to all antimicrobials has increased in E.coli in just under 25% [six] of member states over the period 2014-2018.”

The report describes this as a “positive development”, as it means that in these member states, in case of need, treatments with antimicrobials would have a higher chance of success.

Marta Hugas, the EFSA’s chief scientist, commented: “The positive findings in food-producing animals are encouraging because they are a sign of improvement. However, we need to further investigate the reasons for this change.”

However, while there may be some signs of improvement where E.coli is concerned, other bacteria are still proving strongly resistant.

The report shows that salmonella and campylobacter are becoming increasingly resistant to ciprofloxacin, one of the antibiotics of choice for treating infections caused by these bacteria.

The data from humans, animals and food show that a large proportion of salmonella bacteria are multidrug-resistant (resistant to three or more antimicrobials).

For campylobacter, 16 out of 19 countries report ‘very high’ or ‘extremely high’ percentages of ciprofloxacin resistance.

High proportions of resistance to ciprofloxacin are also reported in salmonella and E. coli bacteria from poultry.

However, combined resistance – simultaneous resistance to two ‘critically important’ antimicrobials – remains low in salmonella and campylobacter.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a serious threat to global public and animal health that requires global action,” Hugus urged.