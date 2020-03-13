Government urged to allow ‘maximum flexibility’ for milk processing

The Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) has welcomed the protocols and measures enacted by its members to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 but has called on the Government to allow for “maximum flexibility” regarding working times to allow for uninterrupted milk processing.

Commenting on the matter, ICOS president Jerry Long said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation, which will test the solidarity of our society as we collectively work together to prevent the spread of the infection.

“I wish to welcome and acknowledge the business contingency plans put in place by co-ops throughout the country in recent weeks and the past number of days to ensure the agricultural economy continues to function as normal as we brace ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Dairy co-ops

ICOS has welcomed the strict protocols enacted by dairy co-ops to ensure that milk collection and milk processing will continue as normal while ensuring that social distancing takes place throughout the collection process.

This would typically entail the dairy farmer opening the dairy facilities for the milk collection vehicle and maintaining an appropriate distance from the driver until he or she departs.

Any farming family that is affected by coronavirus is asked to contact their co-op directly to make milk collection arrangements – and any such contact will be treated in the strictest confidence.

ICOS also confirmed that all its dairy processing members are continuing operations entirely as normal, while having in place all necessary infection prevention measures throughout their operations.

Working time ‘flexibility’

ICOS said the Government will need to consider adjustments to working time provisions to allow for maximum flexibility for workers and employers within the Organisation of Working Time Act.

This will be important for the milk production and the processing sector which is very seasonal in nature and will soon enter the peak production period, the association added.

In particular, workers may unfortunately be affected by illness, requiring them not to work, and many will also have additional child care responsibilities.

This could also require groups of workers to self-isolate and there needs to be flexibility in working arrangements to protect employment and also to ensure that milk will not have to be discarded.

AGMs

ICOS has written to all co-operative members who may soon be having annual general meetings (AGMs) to provide guidance in relation to the now elevated Government measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in communities.

Until at least March 29, the Government has said all indoor meetings of in excess of 100 people should not take place; ICOS warned that this may have implications if this advice is extended further.

Long added:

If it is possible to hold off your AGM, then ICOS strongly recommends that you do so.

“This applies to AGMs and also for any intended SGMs. ICOS is ready to help with advice and assistance in relation to the rules and policies involved.

“We are urging co-operatives to consider all variables in making decisions appropriate to their individual circumstances,” the president concluded.