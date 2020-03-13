2 Clare farmers ‘lock horns’ in court over bull that ‘didn’t perform’

By Gordon Deegan

Two north Co. Clare farmers are set to lock horns in court over an alleged infertile bull.

After being told the nature of the case today, Friday, March 13, at Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan quipped: “By the time I will have heard everything on this, I will be saying a lot of bull.”

In the alleged breach of contract case, one man in the Ennistymon area is suing another man, from Lisdoonvarna, concerning the animal.

Shiofra Hassett, the solicitor for the respondent, told Judge Durcan that the case concerns an allegation about a bull that was “unsuitable for use”.

Hassett agreed with Judge Durcan that the case was about a bull who allegedly “didn’t perform”.

Judge Durcan was told previously that the case concerns an alleged infertile bull.

Hassett had told the court that both sides were in talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

Hassett stated today that both sides in the case have complied with a pre-hearing court order setting out that there will be six witnesses in the case and that the case would take half a day.

After hearing the facts, Judge Durcan commented: “These were the most enjoyable cases in the past, but I’m afraid age dims enthusiasm.”

He stated: “In cases of this nature, I presume it will be about the effectiveness of the bull. I have been involved with these before and there has been veterinary evidence concerning something that doesn’t seem to work.”

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to April 24 to confirm a hearing date for May 8.